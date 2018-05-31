Officials are keeping an eye on Black Creek for minor flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Clay County Emergency Management is monitoring the South Prong of Black Creek, releasing "The recent large amounts of rainfall have caused the South Prong to enter in to action flood stage, with the expectation that it will crest later Thursday somewhere in the minor flood stage level. It is expected that the predicted level of rise will not cause issues, however, we encourage

our residents along the South Prong to closely monitor the rainfall through the next few days, as any additional, unanticipated heavy rainfall in the basin could cause the creek to rise very quickly. As always we encourage all our residents to sign up for our alert notification system at ALERT.claycountygov.com. Please call Emergency Management if you have any questions or concerns at 904-284-7703."

The U.S. Geological Survey shows the level of the South Fork of Black Creek near Penney Farms is currently at 13.62". The action stage is 10' through 14.5'. The minor flood stage for this location is 14.5' through 17.5'. The forecast shows this area peaking Thursday afternoon at 15.3' before slowly receding. The levels are expected to be below action stage again by 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.