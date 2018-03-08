Old man winter is bringing a frosty start for some Thursday and Friday morning's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The big nor'easter/blizzard in New England sends a taste of winter to Jacksonville. Chilly to even frosty conditions in the inland areas of Florida and Georgia, not just this (Thursday) morning, but Friday too!

The most at risk will be citrus trees that are blooming, not just budding, but blooming.

These trees need to be protected from the possibility of frost.

Otherwise, for the great many of us, it will be a light taste of winter with morning temperatures below normal around 40-45° and a sunny chilly afternoon.

Both today (Thursday) and Friday,

Outlook for the weekend includes warmer afternoons and a near-perfect Gate River Run (which starts at 8 a.m.) followed by a Sunday that may see a high of 80° along with scattered afternoon and evening showers.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 40° (Chilly)

8 a.m. - 44° (Chilly)

10 a.m. - 50° (Sunny)

12 p.m. - 56° (Sunny)

Sunrise 6:45 a.m.

Sunset 6:30 p.m.



