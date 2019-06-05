Oops, we did it again on Tuesday as afternoon high reached 98°

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 11 days in a row with daytime highs of at least 96° and 10 days in a row with afternoon highs at least 97°, ouch! This heatwave should come to an end this afternoon as afternoon highs run about 4° cooler... Not that huge, but at least we break the heat streak that is only behind the Great Heat Streak in 1875! Yes, 1875.

Here's more on the 10 day record heat streak.

The Weather Authority forecasted this streak back in mid-May

Although I-95 thunderstorms erupted Tuesday they will only be scattered the next three afternoons as the atmosphere settles down and a stronger easterly wind pushes slightly cooler air onshore the next few afternoons.

Morning's will be steamier as we loose the hot-dry pattern for a more classic heat and humidity pattern of summer. Morning feel-like temperatures will be in the 70s, even in the normally cooler locations. Temperatures will also jump quickly into the 80s and do so before 10 a.m.

The good news for those who live at the beach, only inland locations west of the Intracoastal will see afternoon temperatures in the 90s. Hear that Beach folks? Your afternoon highs will be only in the 80s and there will be a decent seabreeze each afternoon.

By this weekend, deeper tropical moisture will swing towards the Southeastern United States, including Georgia and Florida. That's when the afternoon and evening storms will really begin to kick up in the afternoon skies. These will be rapid builders, so if you plan on being outside, fishing, boating, going to the beach, stay alert to those possibilities.

When thunder roars, go indoors.

Massive rainfall? Possible this weekend into Wednesday next week.

Rainfall will be less variable and summing up the next week's rainfall, it seems likely that many will see 1-2", if not more. Good for the lawns, so it is best to leave off the sprinklers. Save some dough.

Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the mid 90s but just as we get there the afternoon and evening thunderstorms should commence, capping our afternoon highs.

TROPICS UPDATE: The system 91-L has weakened and is moving towards Brownsville, Texas and the lower Rio Grande River. From the remnants will swing along the Texas Gulf Coast and then eastward towards the Northern Gulf Coast, bringing them some heavy downpours. Possibly all the way to Jacksonville, we will see.

Big rain potential this weekend

