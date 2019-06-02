Oppressive heat, isolated storms continue into new week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another day of hot weather is on tap as high temperatures return to upper 90s. Expect mostly dry conditions north of I-10 as westerly winds prevail today. The combination of heat and drier air will give way to dangerous fire weather conditions across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

A stalled out from will produce a few isolated to scattered. thunderstorms Sunday mainly south of the I-10 corridor. As the Atlantic sea breeze fronts push inland, expect a few storms with gusty winds and small hail near I-95 corridor and St Johns River Basin of NE FL during the afternoon hours.

As the front slips farther south, expect the arrival slightly drier air into the region leading to dry and mild conditions overnight with mostly clear skies and lows near 70° over inland areas and mid 70s along the coast.

Monday will be slightly hotter than your Sunday, but still mostly dry. But there's a low chance for a few isolated to widely scattered

afternoon storms over inland areas as the sea breeze fronts meet between the US 301 and I-95 corridors.

Lower 90s and higher rain/storms chances are in the forecast after Tuesday as we start to find some relief from the oppressive heat.

