Oscar forms, strengthens in Central Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Subtropical Storm Oscar formed Friday evening in the open waters of the Central Atlantic Ocean. Oscar is the 15th named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Currently, Oscar is located more than 1,800 miles east of Jacksonville and is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A westward to west-southwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected today and tonight, followed by a reduction in speed on Sunday. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and Oscar is expected to make a transition to a tropical storm on Sunday. Oscar could then become a hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday.

Despite Oscar's westward track and growth the storm is not expected to impact the U.S. East Coast due to a series of cold fronts moving onshore into the Atlantic Ocean.

