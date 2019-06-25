Our second wave of heat sweats us through another June afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The heat beat drums on another couple of days. Monday's high temperature tied for the second hottest day so far this summer, with a high of 99° at the airport. Highs were 100° at both Cecil Commerce Center and NAS Jacksonville.

Tuesday the heat wave stretches on- expect temperatures to top out in the upper 90s during the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies. During the peak of the afternoon heating we may see a few "pulse" storms erupt. These may start with our peak heating (around 3 pm) but could "pop" all the way through the early night time hours. Tuesday's high will be again near 100°.

Wednesday will be another scorcher, topping out in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. We expect isolated chances for a few afternoon storms, but otherwise dry conditions.

Thursday we wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. That will make for a slight break in the heat wave, with a few isolated storms firing up during the afternoon hours.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday kicks off a wetter weather pattern. We wake up in the 70s and expect building chances for showers, peaking at 50%. The rainfall chances hold our afternoon high to 90°. These storms will be of the early and often variety and should be more wet than severe.

