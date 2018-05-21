How does Jacksonville's recent rainy stretch stack up historically?

Jacksonville rain is .8" above normal for the month. All of the rain in May has occurred in the last 8 days and could continue every day during the next week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - It seems as if it has rained every day lately, but how often does Jacksonville get consecutive days of rain? And what's the longest run we've had?

The longest stretch of wet weather in the city's history happened in September 2001, when it rained back to back for 17 days, many of which came from Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

That topped a previous record of 16 straight rainy days in August 1953.

Most Consecutive Rainy Days 1) 17 days -- ending Sept. 15, 2001 2) 15 days -- ending Aug. 21, 1953 3) 13 days -- ending July 31, 1994 4) 12 days -- ending Aug. 18, 1998 5) 11 days -- ending Aug. 6, 2009

While Jacksonville has seen consecutive days of rain persist beyond two straight weeks only three times in history, there have been 11 cases in which rain has lasted for 11 consecutive days.

But while long stretches of rainfall are relatively rare, it often rains two days in a row in Jacksonville. In fact, that has occurred 1,057 times in the city's history.

The city saw its most recent run of consecutive wet days with seven in September 2016 when Hurricane Hermine made landfall near St. Marks, Florida.

Saturday's lack of measurable at Jacksonville International Airport interrupted what would have been our eighth consecutive rainy day, so the counter resets.

Looking ahead, the wet conditions continue into Memorial Day weekend, so it's likely we could rank right back up atop the leader board in the soggy pattern.

