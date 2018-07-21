Partly cloudy skies kick off stormy weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday morning begins as usual with humid conditions and temperatures in the 70s. A few areas will also experience locally dense fog through 9 a.m. Partly cloudy skies with relatively dry conditions will be in place for the majority of your daylight hours today. Winds move in out the WSW at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s across much of the area and combined with the humidity will produce heat indices of 100° to 105°.

Strong to severe storms are expected north of I-10 during the late afternoon hours. Those same storms will move southeast through out Jacksonville and areas south of I-10 during the early evening hours. These storms are expected to produce damaging winds and hail, but there is a low chance of tornadoes.

A few storms will continue through Saturday night. The stormy pattern continues through Sunday. The forecast currently shows that Sunday's storms will come in two wave one round in the morning mainly near I-75 and south of I-10, the other will round will bring storms closer to Jacksonville and the beaches during the afternoon hours.

Individual storm cells will move fairly quickly near 25 mph, therefore, the main threat will be strong to potentially damaging wind gusts. Numerous thunderstorms will develop in the coastal waters and along the beaches as well. High temperatures will soar to mid 90s. An usually high chance for storms continues as the workweek begins.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.