Partly cloudy skies start fair-weather weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some of you in our inland zones are waking up to patchy frost as temperatures dipped into mid-to-upper 30s overnight, meanwhile our coastal zones are starting Saturday with temperatures in the low 40s. It's chilly, but we will embark on modest warm-up as we go throughout the day.

Afternoon highs should build towards the mid 70s under increasing clouds, as result of high pressure to our south we'll usher in light S-SW winds. Along the coast, cooler shelf waters will keep beaches in the upper 60s and low 70s.

During the evening hours, we can't rule out a chance for rouge shower or two between Putman and St. Johns counties, other than that we should remain dry until tomorrow night. Overnight temperatures aren't expected to crash again tonight, therefore, expect inland lows to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s while our beaches linger in the mid 50s.

Low pressure will track eastward over the Gulf Coast states tomorrow, then across Georgia Sunday night. A cold front will track southeast across Southeastern Georgia Sunday night and through Northeastern Florida early Monday. We are expecting scattered showers with this frontal passage, but a few rumbles of thunder aren't out of the picture as the heaviest development will likely hover over our northern and western zones. Clearing conditions will filter in behind the front delivering cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Beach & Boating Forecast:

A long period northeasterly swell will keep seas in the 3-5 foot range offshore today and 2-4 feet near shore. Sea breeze development will take

place over the near shore waters this afternoon, but speeds will remain around 10 knots. The weak Gulf low pressure center will move quickly eastward across southern Florida late tonight and across the Bahamas early on Sunday, with a few light showers possible over our southern marine zones.​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.