Partly cloudy skies turn stormy as highs reach low 90s in Jacksonville today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Afternoon highs return to the low 90s with the chance for storms. A few locations are experiencing patchy fog this Saturday morning, however, visibilities should improve by 9:30 a.m. Westerly winds prevail today as highs reach the low 90s across our inland zones and upper 80s along the beaches.

Scattered storms and showers will develop to west before moving to southeast throughout the afternoon. A few storms could pack damaging winds and large hail. Expect the strongest storms to be north of I-10. During the late afternoon and early evening hours storms may intensity near the I-95 corridor. The timing for the threat of storms starts at 1 p.m. for Jacksonville and last through 7 p.m.

Showers and storms will eventually move into the Atlantic as sunset begins. Lows will stay mild in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday storms and showers are expected, however, coverage is expected to be lower than today as a few cells will likely throughout the afternoon and evening. High will reach the low to mid 90s.

