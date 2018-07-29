Partly cloudy start Sunday, afternoon storms expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Sunday! Jacksonville's weather forecast starts out partly cloudy, warms quickly with building clouds, and then afternoon storms erupt, peaking between 3-6p.m.

We started out in the mid to low 70s early Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Expect building clouds during the mid morning hours and temperatures warming through the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the Southeast around 10mph. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the low 90s before 70% chances for rain build into the afternoon and early evening forecast. Expect the coverage of today's showers and thunderstorms to peak between 3-6p.m.

Tonight the showers should fade around sunset. Expect partial clearing overnight. The moon and mars will be bright in the skies overnight. Overnight lows will get down into the mid to low 70s.

Monday starts out with partly sunny skies and warming temperatures. Expect highs to reach the low 90s before 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms erupt in the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

A similar wet weather pattern presses on through the work week.

