Partly sunny skies with low rain chances through weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This weekend features mornings with dense fog and near record-breaking afternoon temperatures.

Saturday: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Partly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s across NE FL and SE GA. Meanwhile, the beaches will reach highs in the mid 70s accompanied by a sea breeze. Winds will be out of the SE 5-10 mph. Rain chances will increase to 20% through the afternoon and evening hours as scattered showers are expected to meander across NE FL. Tonight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies will return and afternoon highs will reach the mid 80 again. Winds will flow of the SW near 10 mph. Rain chances will inch up to 20% mainly across SE GE through the afternoon and evening hours before overnight temperatures land in the mid to upper 60s. 24-hours later a cold front will pass through the area producing scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

Marine Forecast: Prevailing winds SSE 5-10 kts inner waters with 10-15 kts over the outer waters today with combined seas 3-5 ft. There's a moderate risk for rip currents this weekend.​

