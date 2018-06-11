Parts of Nature Coast open to scallop season this weekend

Scallop season in the Gulf opens at diferent times this summer depending on location.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This weekend marks the opening for the scallop season in the southern portion of Taylor County and all of Dixie County.

Keaton Beach and the Steinhatchee area are popular for Jacksonville boaters looking for the closest scallops in the shallow seagrass beds along the Nature Coast.

The season kicks off Saturday in June 16 through September 10 in a region east of Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County and north of Alligator Pass Daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County.

Saturday's weather looks great with light west winds and calm seas in the Gulf this Saturday and Sunday. A tropical system may move into the southern Gulf by Sunday. If a tropical low in the western Gulf develops it would have no impact near the Big Bend area of the Gulf of Mexico.

The season is regulated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission which enforces catch limits and the harvest duration.

You will have to wait until July 1 to scallop in Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County or in Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties. The season goes through September 24 in this region.

The maximum amount of whole scallops permitted on a boat is 10 gallons of whole scallops or a half gallon of bay scallop meat.

An individual is allowed 2 gallons scallops in shell, or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person.

