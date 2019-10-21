Passing cold front increases our potential for storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After a comfortable end to our weekend, the clouds rolled in Monday afternoon along with some scattered showers and mild temperatures in the 80s.

Starting Tuesday, we'll switch it up as an approaching cold front from the northwest sinks into Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The front will increase our storm chances late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

Models suggest storms will develop in southeast Georgia starting around 7 a.m. and lasting through 4 p.m. This could cause a wet commute Tuesday morning, so plan accordingly and grab that rain gear on your way out the door.

Storms will move in on Northeast Florida starting around 10 a.m., and depending on the speed of the storms, they could stick around until 8 p.m. as they sink south.

Rainfall totals look to be less than half an inch, but locally, you could see higher amounts within thunderstorms.

Due to the strong nature of this cold front, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Southeast Georgia and parts of Northeast Florida -- including Nassau, Duval, Baker, Union, Bradford, northwest Clay and northern St. Johns counties -- under a marginal risk for strong storms. That means these storms have the potential to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning. Although isolated tornadoes are unlikely, we can't rule them out.

Once the front passes Tuesday night, our temperatures will cool down bringing another round of fall as we head into Wednesday.

