Patchy fog early Tuesday, warm afternoon with an isolated shower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we saw warm afternoon temperatures and a few isolated showers in our Southern counties. Any showers will fade around sunset and we are in for a quiet, fog-prone evening,

Tonight our temperatures will drop down into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Expect sea fog from the Gulf to creep inland and limit visibilities along I-75. Patchy fog may develop elsewhere. Sea fog is also a possibility in the Golden Isles by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday starts out with a little fog that clears by the mid morning hours. The morning hours will be partly cloudy, but building afternoon clouds are expected. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid to low 80s for the afternoon hours and there is a 30% chance for afternoon showers, primarily between highway 301 and I-95. The best chances for these isolated showers are to the South of the State line.

Wednesday a cold front will slide through our area bringing us cloudy skies for the morning hours and a round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Skies will clear out behind the front and make for a cool evening Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a little chilly, waking up in the 50s and only warming through the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the week looks warm, topping out in the 80s with chances for isolated afternoon showers, the National Weather Service office of Jacksonville warns about this week's weather, "In general, the main thing to note about the next 7 day period is that it will be hallmarked by a progressive/changeable pattern and if you don`t like the weather wait a few hours to a day and it will change." The good news is that much needed chances for showers are in the forecast, the better news is that the rain will not last too long.

