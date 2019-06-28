Pause in the heat streak is merely a pause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After another heat streak of 6 days, where the average daytime high was 97° we have seen a modest cool down. Thursday's high was only 91° (at the airport) with beach temperatures mainly in the 80s. Best part? Sea breeze dominated the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be slow (a good thing) to reach 90°

But this slight breather in the heat streak won't last long as more "Hot as a firecracker" weather is about to return just as we head into the Fourth of July.

Easterly winds will keep most of the afternoon and evening thundershowers just along or west of I-95 later Friday. If you live at the beach you are not totally off the hook, as a few tropical rainshowers could blow onshore at about anytime. Remember, inland thundershowers will be mostly in the afternoon.

In general, Friday will be partly sunny with a a few isolated coastal showers to wander inland during the day. Expect temperatures to top out around 90° and onshore easterly winds will help battle the heat. Inland areas have a 30% chances for thundershowers.

If we see thundershowers they will be mainly west of I-95

Saturday's forecast has dried out a bit! We expect 40% chances for passing showers and otherwise partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 92°.

Sunday's forecast looks a tad wetter, with 50% chances for showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out in the mid 70s and warming up into the low 90s.

Monday, the heat returns with hotter afternoon temperatures, topping out in the mid 90s, feel-like temps will be around 105°.

The heat and humidity is expected to only build from there until the Fourth of July.

The good news for the Fourth of July is there doesn't appear to be any major weather systems to directly impact our weather. The bad news is that afternoon storms are still expected, especially up and down I-95.

We are between heat streaks.

10-day forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.