Polar cold front heads to Jacksonville

Even if we don't see temperatures below freezing on the thermometer on Wednesday morning, the feel-like temperatures will be in the 20s due to cold northerly winds

Jacksonville, Fla. - Tuesday starts out with sunshine, but building mid day clouds preclude afternoon and evening chances for showers. A polar front will have a line of showers that will approach our area from the northwest around 3pm, making for significant chances for rain in Valdosta, Lake City, and Waycross. As the line of showers crosses Baker, Camden and Glynn counties, the line of showers will start to dissipate around 5pm. That leaves smaller chances for much lighter rain in Duval, Clay, Putnam, and St John counties between 6-9p.m. Expect 40% chances to see the rain, heavily dependent on your location during the afternoon and evening hours (better chances west of Jacskonville.)

Fading sunshine and mild temperatures at 3:30 pm

7 PM Showers for Jacksonville.

Daytime temperatures top out pleasantly in the mid 60s. Colder air behind the rain pushes through our area late on Tuesday into early Wednesday. That's when the Freeze Watch will be upgraded to a Freeze Warning.

Super cold air doesn't quite make it to Jacskonville, but a Freeze Warning is likely for inland locations on Wednesday and possibly Thursday morning's. Sunrise temperatures both days will be around freezing, except we will have cold winds to 15 mph on Wednesday morning, giving us wind chills in the 20s. Brrr...

Freeze Watch for Wednesday morning (not this morning.)

By Thursday morning, winds shift directions and become more onshore, allowing for milder sunrise temperatures at the beach (no freeze there) and more moisture for inland areas, so we could see some decent sunrise frost. Thereafter, temperatures start to trend much much higher, all the way into next week when we could see highs around 80°, plus!

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 40° Partly sunny, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 43° Partly sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 51° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 62° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.

Sunset: 6:00 p.m

10-Day Forecast

