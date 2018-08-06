Poll finds majority of Floridians are making preparations for Hurricane Season

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of residents in Florida say they have taken precautions in advance of the 2018 hurricane season, according to a new poll conducted online by SurveyMonkey on behalf of the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI). More than half said last year’s hurricanes prompted them to take precautions. Nearly 38% reported that their property suffered damage due to last year’s storms.



Florida is the most hurricane-prone state in the United States, with 40% of all United States hurricanes hitting the state. Since 1851, there have been 118 direct hurricane hits in Florida.

Among the other hurricane-prone states surveyed in this poll, Texas, North Carolina, and Louisiana, Floridians reported being the most prepared.

Locally, News4JAX's partnership with local Ace Hardware locations has shown similar growth in the number of people making preparations for this year's hurricane season. Of the items on our Build A Kit That Fits list, sales have increased around 10% from July 2017 compared to July 2018. Items on the list include common hurricane preparation items like batteries and flashlights, but also bestsellers surrounding storms from the year's past like rope and tub stoppers.



“While we’ve not had much activity this hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, the threat of a storm quickly developing is still a possibility. Historically, August and September are active months for hurricanes and as we saw last year with Hurricane Irma it only takes one storm to cause massive amounts of property damage,” said Logan McFaddin, PCI’s Florida regional manager.

Emergency Plans

68% of residents are familiar with their local municipality, county, or state evacuation plan, with the same percentage saying they have developed an emergency plan and shared it with their household

54% in Florida have an emergency bag, which includes necessities such as medication, non-perishable food, and water

More than half (51%) have not conducted a home inventory in the event that property and/or possessions are destroyed, damaged, or lost in a disaster

Financial Preparations

71% have readily available cash or savings to meet short term expenses that may arise following a natural disaster

69% report that they have stored important financial papers and documents in a safe deposit box or online for easy access

Flood Insurance

63% of Floridians do not have flood insurance despite 71% saying it’s necessary to help in recovery efforts following a natural disaster

13% of residents do not know if their existing homeowners or renters insurance policy covers flood damage

Contractor Fraud and Abuse

Following a severe storm it is common for crooked contractors to try and take advantage of consumers needing repairs. These contractors make false promises, take full payment upfront and never finish the work, sometimes even creating damage where none existed.

80% are at least somewhat familiar with the signs of contractor fraud and abuse

Yet, 14% said they would pay upfront for the rebuilding or repair costs if it meant getting their property fixed more quickly and 18% aren’t sure if they would

8% of residents said they would accept an unsolicited offer from someone to make repairs to their home

