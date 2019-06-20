Potential for severe storms in southeastern Georgia this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Thursday evening, we see a potential for severe storms, particularly in southeast Georgia.

The storms are predicted to push through from the west-northwest between 6-10 p.m., potentially bringing hail and damaging wind gusts between 50 and 70 miles per hour.

The Storm Prediction Center places part of our area under a slight risk for severe storms, meaning scattered severe storms are possible and people in this area may see short-lived intense storms. The areas under that slight risk are along and to the north of a line from Waycross to Kingsland.

To the south of that line, our area is under a lower, marginal risk for severe storms. That means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, but they would be limited in duration, intensity or coverage.

