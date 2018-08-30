Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 forms off of the coast of Africa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The area of low pressure that moved off the coast of Africa has continued to become better organized, and is producing a large area of disturbed weather with gusty winds, but currently lacks a well-defined center.

The National Hurricane Center designated the low Potential Tropical Cyclone Six at 11am on Thursday. This system will most likely not make its way over to the US, and will fade over the open Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression or a tropical storm could form an any time today or Friday.

Given the high chances that this system could bring tropical storm conditions to a portion of the southern Cabo Verde Islands, advisories have been initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. Most of the intensity guidance calls for strengthening and so does the NHC forecast.

The system is embedded within the easterly trades and this flow pattern will steer the disturbance toward the west or west- northwest during the next few days. By the end of the forecast period, a turn toward the northwest should begin as the system reaches a weakness in the subtropical high. This is consistent with the output of the global models.

