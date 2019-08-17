Weather

Potential tropical development next week as soaking rainfall continues

Tropical development possible over the Atlantic

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist

Locally heavy rainfall with flooding possible along and near I-75 as tropical downpours with locally heavy rainfall continues.  The same system bringing us the weekend rainfall could lead to tropical development over the Atlantic next week.

From the National Hurricane Center:  Disorganized cloudiness and showers over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and northeastern Florida are associated with a weak front.  Any tropical development of this system is expected to be slow to occur during the next few days while it moves northeastward at 5 to 10 mph near the coasts of Georgia, South and North Carolina.  Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash flooding.  Formation chance through 48 hours: 10 percent.  Formation chance through five days: 20 percent.

 

 

