Potential tropical development next week as soaking rainfall continues

Locally heavy rainfall with flooding possible along and near I-75 as tropical downpours with locally heavy rainfall continues. The same system bringing us the weekend rainfall could lead to tropical development over the Atlantic next week.

From the National Hurricane Center: Disorganized cloudiness and showers over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and northeastern Florida are associated with a weak front. Any tropical development of this system is expected to be slow to occur during the next few days while it moves northeastward at 5 to 10 mph near the coasts of Georgia, South and North Carolina. Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash flooding. Formation chance through 48 hours: 10 percent. Formation chance through five days: 20 percent.

