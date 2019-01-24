Pre-sunrise downpours quickly move away allowing for beautiful weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Weather Authority Alert very early this morning here's more on what to expect, otherwise change comes quickly for the better as downpours sweep off the coast before 8 a.m.

With the passage of a cold front we will see drier air and sunshine quickly develop. Gusty winds with the pre-sunrise downpours will slowly shift more northwesterly allowing for chillier air to arrive by this evening. In the meantime, morning temperatures will remain steady, in the 60s throughout the day. After the sun goes down, temperatures will chase the sun and sink into the 50s before 6 pm.

Today's forecast, all good past 8 a.m.

Overnight, winds continue to shift, becoming more northerly by dawn and will bring us some more "flirting with freezing" temperatures, especially in Georgia. Morning sunrise temperatures on Friday will be mainly in the 30s with near freezing in inland Georgia.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be classic below normal, dry January days. Afternoon highs will struggle into the upper 50s and this despite some very sunny conditions. Each morning will flirt with freezing, mainly just west and north of Jacksonville. Georgia folks will wake-up to temperatures that will be at or below freezing, whereas, beaches will start each morning around 40°.

Next week, the forecast models are all over the map for rain and Jacksonville. At this point, I suspect the models aill need another day or two to resolve these issues, so for now, expect some showers and generally colder than normal temperatures, except on Tuesday. Tuesday may see highs reach 70°.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 63° Downpours around, 100% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 63° Partly Sunny, 25% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 65° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 66° Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:51 p.m.

10-days ahead will be generally cooler than normal with a couple light freezes in Georgia.

