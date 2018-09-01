Rain chances increase throughout your Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect an onshore flow with increasing rain chances across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as the Labor Day weekend continues.

Today: Rain chances are between 20-30% as an onshore flow usher showers and storms from the Atlantic Ocean into our inland zones. Expect a few showers and storms over the coastal waters early this morning and they'll push onshore by late morning along the I-95 corridor and push inland to the I-75 corridor by the mid-late afternoon hours. Highs will reach the low 90s in our inland zones and upper 80s along the coast.

Tonight: Activity will be focused again over the coastal waters tonight as the onshore flow pushes a few showers and storms towards the I-95 corridor overnight. Lows will fall to the low 70s.

Sunday: Patchy fog will likely develop during the early Sunday morning hours along and near the I-75 and I-10 corridors. A tropical wave across moving across South Florida will allow clouds to increase throughout the day. Moisture levels will begin to increase especially across our southern counties on Sunday. Rain chances are between 30-40%. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Labor Day: Moisture will build north of I-10 as the tropical wave begins to move across the Gulf of Mexico. Expect increased rain chances with best chances along the coast in the morning, then into our inland areas early afternoon and then along the I-75 corridor in the late afternoon and early evening. The main concerns will be locally heavy rain in addition to frequent lightning and gusty winds. High will reach the upper 80s.

Beach & Boating Forecast: An extended period of onshore/easterly flow is expected through the middle of next week, mainly in the range of 10-15 knots and seas 3-5 ft. A slight increase into the 15-20 knot range with seas 4-6 ft will be possible on Monday as the tropical wave passes south of the local waters. The onshore flow will bring scattered

showers and embedded storms through the period with the best chances over the offshore waters.

Rip Currents: Moderate risk of rip currents will continue this weekend as breakers/surf build into the 2-3 ft range as onshore flow continues.



