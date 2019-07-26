Rain to go nowhere but here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Look for increasing showers and a few thunderstorms today targeting northeast and north central Florida. Morning skies offer a few sun breaks before skies turn cloudy this afternoon.

Chance of rain today 40% targeting areas along and south of I-10, where scattered to numerous downpours are expected by early to mid afternoon hours. It could become quite wet between Bradford, Clay, Southern Duval and St. Johns counties after 2 pm.

Northeast winds up to 15 mph at the coast will keep most showers inland this afternoon. Less rain is expected over southeast Georgia, but a few isolated showers could push across Brunswick to Waycross.

Clouds will keep highs in the mid 80s with some lower 80s at the beaches due to strengthening onshore winds.

Still wet Saturday with the stalled front near Ocala going nowhere. Rain increases a bit tomorrow 50% with storms near JAX through the afternoon.

Sunday rain potential backs off with Partly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms shift inland through the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Less rain next week with temps returning to the low 90s.



