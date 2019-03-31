The day starts wet Monday with much of the heavier rain targeting NE FLA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Rain, wind and cold greet you Monday.

But already we are seeing showers tonight. Areas of rain will push through along a cold front. Rain will work past JAX and into St. Augustine before midnight.

Monday will be a day to stay indoors. No severe weather expected but just steady rains south of JAX and clouds and intermittent showers in coastal Georgia.

1 to 2 inches rainfall of is expected through Tuesday morning. First showers will be around this evening but the main weather event is Monday with an inch of rain targeting NE FLA. Tuesday morning more heavy rain develops targeting NE FLA and areas farther north across Brunswick.

Rain tapers off toward Monday evening before increasing again Tuesday.

Highs will will top out in the 50s Monday afternoon with NE winds blowing 20-25.

It should be rainy through the day and into the evening as a low develops over Florida.

As a strong Gale develops offshore Tuesday dry air moves in quickly ending rain chances rapidly from northwest to east around noon.

Temperatures moderate through the middle of the week with dry conditions.



8 pm Rain 40% 69°

11 pm Showers 40% 66°

5 am Drizzle 60% 59°

8 am Cloudy 80% 56°

12 pm Cloudy 100% 56°

4 pm Cloudy 100% 54°



