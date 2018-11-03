Rains end as we get one great weekend day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday's afternoon and evening rains weren't that big, mostly under a 1/2" of rain, with heavier amounts west and south of Jacksonville. These rains are moving off the coast, but in about two days (Sunday) they will "boom-a-rang" back towards NEFL and SEGA.





Super Saturday

Which means we need to enjoy Saturday's weather as much as possible.But for today, Saturday, sunrise clouds and chilly temperatures will mark the big change across the area. Sunny, blue skies will dominate our Saturday afternoon as well as cooler than normal daytime temperatures. Afternoon highs (despite the sunshine) will only reach the upper 60s. Northeast winds will be gusty along the coast. Winds will gust up to 20 mph along area beaches.Seas offshore will be rough, with seas up to 4', surf will be in the 2-3' range and there is some risk of rip currents. Water temperatures continue to cool and are now only in the low 70s.

By Sunday, skies cloud up rapidly and by evening rains return.

Sunday Showers

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 53° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 53° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 60° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 66° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.

Sunset: 6:38 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

