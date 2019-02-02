Rainy start to the first weekend in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today expect off-and-on rain showers during the first part of the day. However, as we approach sunset showers will be more spotty in nature ahead of mostly cloudy skies overnight. Most locations should expect between a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall.

With expected cloudy skies and rain showers today, high temperatures will only reach the mid-60s. Cloud cover overnight will help keep temperature readings on the mild side tonight, so expect lows to linger in the low 50s. Winds will be northeasterly at 5-10 mph.

Sunday a few passing showers can't be ruled out. but expect mostly dry conditions despite the enduring cloud cover. High temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 60s as northeasterly breezes rush in. Overnight temperatures will return to the lower 50s.

The start of the workweek will give way to sunnier skies and temperatures above seasonal average in the 70s. Rain chances are low through Friday.





