Rainy, stormy pattern endures thru majority of weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, but the heaviest rain showers and thunderstorms should be expected. between 10am and 5pm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Expect patchy fog overnight into Sunday morning as temperatures start out in the low 60s. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 6 pm. Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

A cold front will push a strong line of heavy rain and thunderstorms into our area overnight Sunday into Monday, creating a rainy start to the workweek. Behind the cold front, chilly temperatures will rush in and are expected to continue through midweek.

