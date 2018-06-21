Rare 'fire rainbow' lights up sky

RYE, NH - There likely was no pot of gold at the end of this rainbow -- but it has become a social media sensation.

Maria Allegrini captured this image of a circumhorizontal arc, more commonly known as a fire rainbow.

The colorful display could be seen in the sky Wednesday over Middlesex Fells Reservoir in New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service describes the phenomenon as a refraction of sunlight by ice crystals.

It often occurs in the summer when the sun is high in the sky.



