Rare earthquake causes small shake in Florida

CENTURY, Fla - An earthquake hit Florida but it was a very small shake, according to the USGS.

It is rare to have earthquakes in Florida because the state is in the middle of the North American plate away from any fault zones.

Thursday's quake hit at 11:45 p.m. and was centered 6 miles east of Century, Florida, in Escambia County near the Alabama border.

Considered a weak 2.6 magnitude earthquake, most under 2.5 are not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

A few trees may sway, small ponds ripple and doors swing slowly, but you can't tell that an earthquake is to blame.

This one was below the low end of earthquakes that result in light damage to buildings and other structures between magnitudes of 5.5 to 6.0.

