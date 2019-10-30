Rebecca has waited her entire career to be able to say this

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Tropical Storm Rebekah formed."

I've waited my entire career to be able to say that. And with the 2019 hurricane season winding down, I was pretty sure I'd have to wait another 7 years until the list of hurricane names cycled back through to get the chance to have a system with my name as a possibility again.

Rebekah will not affect us, she' too far north, in fact, technically she's a Subtropical Storm based on how far north she formed. Whatever, I'll take it.

True to namesake, she's not on time. Hurricane season officially ends Friday, so she just slipped in before the deadline. (I do that sometimes...)

Also, check out her path, she made a few u-turns and meandered a bit before forming. If you've ever ridden in my car, then you've made a few u-turns with me too.

She's pretty nice, for a subtropical storm- sustained winds of 45 mph, moving to the north at 13 mph.

Also VERY VERY similar to me- she's headed to the islands. Rebekah will make it to the Azores on Friday with weaker winds around 35 mph.

Hope big things happened for you today too.

