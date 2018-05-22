Recent rainfall keeping Florida's wildfires at bay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The recent rainfall over nearly the entire state of Florida has had a positive impact on our wildfires. While May typically is a peak month for wildfires, the several inches of rain that have fallen since May 14 have brought the total number of wildfires statewide down to four.

The Florida Forest Service reports that the four active fires are all contained and effect a relatively small total of just 842 acres. Foresters are in the process of surveying those fires more closely to see if they are able to be considered "dead out."

Jacksonville International Airport has recorded 2.27 inches of rain in the last ten days, while Gainesville has seen 4.82 inches in the same timeframe. That's compared to 3.16 inches in Jacksonville Beach, 3.85 inches in Crescent City and 4.73 in Glen St. Mary.

Wildfire Indicators

Fire Danger Index Report

Daily Rating: Low, Moderate, High, Very High, Extreme

The Wildland Fire Danger Index (FDI) is a continuous reference scale for estimating the potential for a wildfire to start and require suppression action on any given day. The forecast FDI is based on the National Weather Service’s forecast for that particular area; the actual/observed FDI is based on observations taken at 1 p.m. each day.



Keetch-Byram Drought Index

Scale 0 (wet) to 800 (desert-like conditions)

The Keetch-Bryam Drought Index (KBDI) is a continuous reference scale for estimating the dryness of the soil and duff layers. The index increases each day without rain and decreases when it rains. The range of the index is determined by assuming that there are eight inches of moisture in saturated soil that is readily available to the vegetation.



National Weather Service: Red Flag Warning

The Red Flag Warning system is designed to provide land management agencies warning of potentially hazardous weather conditions. The National Weather Service does NOT make any management decisions as a result of a Watch or Warning. Specific actions are determined by user agencies.

A Red Flag Warning Program is initiated because it is based on the occurrence of the following weather conditions:

Very low relative humidity, dry vegetation, windy conditions

Very low relative humidity for a long duration and very dry vegetation

Red Flag Fire Alert

FFS Red Flag Alert is designed to alert fire services, or other emergency response personnel and land managers, that a serious wildfire potential exists based on weather conditions, moisture levels of vegetative fuels and availability of fire suppression resources. The Florida Forest Service is the

ONLY agency to initiate a Red Flag Fire Alert. This is only initiated when weather conditions along with the Florida Forest Service’s knowledge of local and state fire conditions indicate a strong potential for

hazardous wildfire conditions. It is likely that when a Red Flag Alert is issued by the FFS, a Red Flag Warning may also be in effect.



Wildfire Danger Levels

The FFS uses wildfire danger levels to determine wildfire readiness staffing and activities that may be required on a given day. These levels are calculated with inputs from the 2PM NWS weather forecast and the potential for a wildfire to build and spread due to the weather conditions.

Extreme: Wildfires start quickly, burn intensely and rapidly spread. Wildfire behavior is erratic and extremely dangerous. No outdoor burning is allowed under these conditions and fire restrictions apply.

Very High: Wildfires start easily from all causes immediately after ignition and rapidly grow and spread. Burning firebrands blown by the wind start new wildfires off the main wildfire. Fire whirlwinds may develop under these conditions. Significant emergency response and suppression efforts are required for extended periods of time. Outdoor burning is not recommended and fire restrictions may be in effect.

High: Fine, dead fuels readily ignite. Wildfires start easily from most causes. Unattended fires may escape. Firebrands may be blown short distances and start new wildfires. Suppression becomes challenging unless the wildfires are quickly located. Outdoor burning is restricted in the early morning and evening.

Moderate: Wildfires start from accidental causes, but the number of incidents is low. Lightning is a frequent cause. Wildfires do not become serious. Control is straight-forward and requires few resources. Controlled burns are allowed.

Low: Vegetation does not readily ignite. Lightning may cause wildfires. Weather and moisture in vegetation may prevent wildfire spread. Controlled burns are allowed and may be done relatively safely Wildfire Season

Wildfire Season

The State of Florida is unique because it has a 12-month wildfire season. On average, the most active part of the year coincides with dry season (December to June). Wildfire activity often peaks during the months of March, April and May due to the occurrence of lightning with dry thunderstorms that are common during that time of year.



Wildfire Basics

To start and sustain a fire you must have heat, fuel, and oxygen. If one of these is removed, the fire will go out. Most people are familiar with using water to put out a fire. Structure fire departments fight fire with water to remove the heat that sustains the fire. However, the Florida Forest Service’s

main firefighting piece of equipment is a bulldozer with a fire plow attached to the rear. The bulldozer removes the fuel source (vegetation) extinguishing the fire because there is nothing more for it to consume.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.