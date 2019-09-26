It's never been this hot, this late in the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you thought it felt way too hot outside for September, you were correct! We saw record breaking heat the last two afternoons.

We just hit 97° at the airport in Jacksonville, breaking our high temperature record for today of 96°, which was set in 1961. The National Weather Service also says this is the latest in the month of September we have ever hit 97°. The previous record for the latest we hit 97° in the month of September was September 21st of 1990. Records for Jacksonville date back to 1871.

We also saw record breaking heat on Wednesday afternoon. We topped out at 96° at the airport in Jacksonville, breaking our 1961 record of 94°.

The heat doesn't continue at quite this pace, our records are not in danger on Friday. We expect to top out in the low 90s, which will still feel quite hot, but is better than the mid to upper 90s. We'll spend the weekend topping out in the upper 80s before a Nor'easter knocks our temperatures down into the mid 80s starting on Monday.

Jacksonville wasn't alone in breaking high temperature records for today. in Alma, Georgia they hit 98°, breaking their high temperature record of 97° from 1961.

Gainesville hit 95° today, breaking their record from 1980 of 94° for today. Even our coastal areas got hotter than normal, St Simons Island tied their high temperature record for today of 93°, which was set in 1961.

