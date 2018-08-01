Record breaking stormy start to this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If it feels like this summer has been stormier than usual - you hit the nail on the head. The start of summer has been not only unusually stormy, but record breaking stormy this year.

The National Weather Service of Jacksonville tweeted that Jacksonville Intl Airport (JAX) has reported storms on 47 out of 61 days to start the summer, or during the months of June and July. This breaks the all-time record of 45 days set in previous years. The previous record contending summers were in 1924, 1927, and 1971.

For reference, on average we see 32 stormy days during June and July.

The Gainesville Regional Airport reported 51 out of 61 days were stormy since the beginning of the 2018 Summer season. That is also record breaking, shattering the previous record of 47 days set in 1994. Gainesville's normal amount of stormy days for the beginning of summer is also 32 days.

On St Simons Island, the SSI Airport reported thunderstorms on 37 out of the first 61 days of Summer this year. This does not break the all time record of 38 stormy days from 1982. This year does fall in 2nd place behind that record. The average for St Simons is 26 stormy days for June and July.

The Bacon County Airport in Alma GA has reported thunderstorms on 38 out of 61 days so far this summer. This breaks the all-time record of 37 days set in 2013. The average number of stormy days for this location is 28 days for the months of June and July. This location also set a new monthly record of 10 days with dense fog.

