Record heat expected for Halloween, cooler & cloudy weekend weather on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out at 87°, breaking our high temperature record for today, it was previously set in 1951 and was 86°. We will see a few widely scattered showers this evening, with the best chance to see the rain over inland Southeastern Georgia.

Expect a slow cool down this evening under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will get down into the low 70s for a low. Tonight the fog returns after 2 am.

We expect the hottest Halloween on record, temperature-wise. We will wake up in the low 70s and warm up into the upper 80s, flirting with the 90s for the afternoon hours. Our previous record was 86°, so we expect to handily break that during the afternoon hours. Expect partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers popping up during the afternoon hours. We may see a small line of showers pushing into southeastern Georgia during the evening hours.

Trick-or-treat forecast: early candy gathering will be sticky humidity-wise also, with temperatures in the low 80s. Temperatures will sink down into the upper 70s during the festivities.

Friday is a day of transition into cooler, more Fall-like weather. We will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out in the chilly mid 50s and only warming into the upper 60s for a daytime high.

Saturday will be chilly, starting our in the mid 50s and only warming up into the low 70s under occasionally cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday will be sunnier, with equally cool temperatures, starting out in the low 50s and warming up to 70°.

Monday will be cloudy, cool, and breezy. Temperatures will begin in the upper 50s and climb into the mid 70s.

