Record heat fades as winds, clouds and rains build

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overall, the subtle shift in our winds have not really dropped the afternoon feel-like temperatures. Once again, tropical moisture has replaced the record hot-dry conditions we had seen since Dorian. In other words, the hot-dry air made the afternoon temperatures approach 100° but now, tropical moisture has replaced the dry air and now it's humid. Air temperatures are lower, but the feel-like afternoon highs remain near 100°. These 100° feel-like temperatures will be here on Wednesday afternoon too.

Back to those winds, they are onshore, northeasterly breezes that will dominate over the next few weeks. At times, like this evening, skies will be beautifully blue and not too strong to make outdoor conditions rather pleasantly warm. However, there will be other times they will push rain showers and downpours and maybe a few thunderstorms onshore and that's when conditions will be miserable.

At this time is appears we won't deal with the wetter weather conditions until... later this weekend.

Not a washout this weekend, but if you have plans outdoors, be ready for these passing rains.

Until then, lets enjoy these nice onshore winds, pretty skies and warm (but not as hot) temperatures through Friday.

The "wet spot" in the 10-day forecast is this weekend. Hopefully, not too wet.

