Record heat on Thursday will be replaced by clouds and some downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday was, possibly, the last day we will see such incredible heat and humidity this summer. Around 2 p.m. the feel-like temperatures around Jacksonville ranged from 108-112°. Then storms returned. In two rounds of rain they rolled in from the south along and west of I-95 and from north in Georgia. The southern rains may have played a role in one of two major traffic issues, one on I-95 and the other on I-10.

Those rains in Georgia lasted for hours and hours with some (but not all) backyards seeing up to 3" of rain and those heavy rains Wednesday evening are just the beginning.

Umbrella days are back!

Colliding air masses with relatively dry air squeezing in from the north and deep tropical moisture coming in from the south. The battleground? Right over Southeast Gerogia and Northeast Florida. This pattern is very conducive for heavy rainfall, but not extreme. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and west of I-95, with the concentration off heaviest rains between US301 and I-75. This pattern will be around the area from now until mid-week next week. That area does not include Jacksonville, but the potential for some heavy downpours / storms will be there, only area beaches will see just a few heavy storms.

Thursday starts off partly to mostly cloudy with steamy temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect building chances for rain, peaking at 70% between 2-7 p.m. These rains will possibly be "early and often". Rainfall amounts will be between a quarter of an inch and half of an inch. The widespread chances for rain and cloudier skies will cool us down, only topping out in the low 90s.

Thursday afternoon sees more big storms

Friday will be mostly cloudy (some sun), wet, and not-as-hot. Expect temperatures to start out in the upper 70s and only warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms, with 60% chances for you to see the rain.

Friday sees more afternoon storms

The weekend will be wet as well. Some morning sunshine will be mixed with widespread chances for showers on Saturday and Sunday. Expect daytime highs to only climb into the upper 80s as a result.

As we head into the next week our rain chances will remain high, but be more confined to the afternoon hours, allowing for sunshine peeking between the clouds in the morning and warming us up into the low 90s.

10-Day Forecast

