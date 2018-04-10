Red Flags flying along area beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Red flags are flying along the St John County beaches according to the St Johns County Fire Rescue. Red flags indicate a high hazard for rip currents. A high risk for rip currents means the surf is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

The Danger of Rip Currents

Rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. They typically extend from the shoreline, through the surf zone, and past the line of breaking waves. Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves.

If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help and remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.