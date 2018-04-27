Red snapper, goliath grouper, tripletail, sheepshead management discussed by FWC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At its April meeting in Fort Lauderdale, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved several changes to the management of tripletail and sheepshead, discusses the research and management of goliath grouper, and heard public comments about a 40 day red snapper season in the Gulf.

Tripletail

In the interest of conserving fisheries for future generations, the FWC approved proactive measures to change the minimum size limit and extend the regulations into federal waters. Starting on July 1, the minimum size limit to keep a Tripletail is 18" total length, (increased from 15" total length.) Also beginning in July, the FWC's recreational and commercial size limits will extend into federal waters. The daily bag limit remains at two fish per person.

Sheepshead

The changes to sheepshead fishing regulations include reducing the recreational daily bag limit from 15 fish per person down to 8 fish per person, pre day, year-round. Also a vessel daily limit will apply during March and April, limiting each vessel to 50 fish maximum. These and other limits already in place will now extend into all federal waters as well. The minimum size to keep a sheepshead remains at 12".

Red snapper

The FWC discussed Gulf red snapper management, including the 40-day Gulf recreational season (June 11-July 20), and approved the creation of a Gulf Reef Fish State For-Hire program for 2018 and 2019. This program will enhance management efforts by requiring for-hire operations that target or harvest certain reef fish in Gulf of Mexico state waters (excluding Monroe County) to report their intention to harvest these species.

The 40-day recreational red snapper season will be for both Gulf state and federal waters. A 24-day season was originally proposed. The 2018 season will open June 11-July 20, closing July 21.

This recreational season will include those fishing for red snapper from private recreational vessels. For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit are also included but are limited to targeting reef fish in Gulf state waters only and must have Gulf Reef Fish State For-Hire on their license (this can be done at your local tax collectors office).

For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit but target reef fish in state waters will need to sign up for the Gulf Reef Fish State For-Hire program before targeting any of the following species: red snapper, vermilion snapper, gag grouper, red grouper, black grouper, gray triggerfish, greater amberjack, lesser amberjack, banded rudderfish and almaco jack.

Goliath grouper

After listening to public comments and discussing the current and future management of goliath grouper, the FWC directed staff to continue current goliath grouper research and management, and develop a road map to direct future conservation efforts. They did not pursue a limited harvest. It was anticipated that some limited harvest of goliath Grouper would be created based on recent reports of species proliferation.