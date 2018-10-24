Red tide moving up Florida's east coast

Mullet killed by red tide wash up on Melbourne Beach, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Massive fish kills are getting closer to Jacksonville from the red tide organism that has floated into Volusia county.

Beaches have been closed through central and south Florida because of the algae called Karenia brevis which produces toxins that can cause fish kills, respiratory irritation, and mortality of sea turtles, manatees, birds, and dolphins.

How dangerous is red tide for humans?

It can cause respiratory problems when toxins get released into the air by breaking waves.

Eating contaminated oysters or clams can lead to Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning however the industry is closely regulated.

The duration of a bloom in nearshore Florida waters depends on physical and biological conditions that influence its growth and persistence, including sunlight, nutrients, and salinity, as well as the speed and direction of wind and water currents.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed low background concentrations of Karenia brevis, less than 1,000 cells/liter which are classified by FWC as "not present/background." levels which have no anticipated effects.

The bloom outbreak farther south has been more severe Indian River County has closed all beaches due to red tide.

County emergency services have been removing dead fish at a rate of approximately 10-15,000 thousand pounds per day and it could take approximately 20 days to complete.



