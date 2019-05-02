Reef fish regulation changes

Capt Don Dingman and Cheyenne show off an Almaco Jack before safely releasing the fish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At its May meeting near Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) moved forward with several changes to reef fish regulations.

Starting July 1, 2019, the following changes will be in effect:

A restricted species endorsement and a federal permit to commercially harvest blueline tilefish will be required.

The minimum size limit for commercial harvest of almaco jack will be 20 inches fork length in Atlantic state waters,

There will no longer be a 12-inch commercial and recreational minimum size limit for blackfin, queen and silk snapper statewide.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.