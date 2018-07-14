Remnants of Beryl re-develop into subtropical storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The center of Subtropical Storm Beryl is 290 miles north of Bermuda and 575 miles south-southwest of Halifax Nova Scotia. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Monday.

Satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast through Sunday. After that, Beryl should weaken as it moves over colder water, and the cyclone is expected to degenerate into a remnant low pressure area by Monday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Over a week ago, Beryl was upgraded to the first category one hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season as it moved northwest towards the Lesser Antilles. The storm lost strength and became disorganized as it move over the Greater Antilles before it eventually re-gained strength as it moved out in the north-central waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Beryl is not expected to have an impact the East Coast of the United States.

