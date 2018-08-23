Reported catches to FWC during 2018 red snapper mini season

MyFishCount reported Red Snapper Mini-Season highlights

Longest red snapper was 39 inches.

The heaviest red snapper was 25 lbs

The most common fish reported with red snapper was black sea bass.

The most common grouper reported with red snapper was gag.

Weather impacts on trips

Weather played a factor in the mini-season fishing trips again this year. The percentage of trips that were reported as abandoned (trips where anglers intended to fish but could not due to weather or other reasons) increased from 10% during the first weekend to 38% during the second weekend. This was due to poor weather conditions off North and South Carolina. In North and South Carolina, the percent of abandoned trips increased from 27% during the first weekend to 76% during the second weekend. In Florida and Georgia, less than 10% of the trips were abandoned

Red Snapper Catch and Release Information

Most of the trips that reported targeting red snapper, snapper, or bottom fish successful caught red snapper (93% of the trips). This supports what fishermen have been indicating, that red snapper are spread throughout the coast. Interestingly, the most common reason for release was because the fish was too small. During these mini-seasons, there is no minimum size limit for red snapper but fishermen tended to release red snapper less than 20 inches.

Species reported through MyFishCount during the Red Snapper Mini-Season



It is encouraging to see some fishermen using descending devices in depths greater than 60 feet. Red snapper can suffer from barotrauma even in shallow depths and descending devices are an effective way to get red snapper back to the bottom with minimal injury. These descending devices work for many species in the snapper grouper complex including sea bass, other snappers, and groupers. To learn more about barotrauma and best fishing practices click here.

The pie chart above shows the reason for releasing red snapper as reported through MyFishCount. The number in the parenthesis show the number of fish. Anglers indicated that most fish were released because they were "Too Small."