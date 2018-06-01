Richard Nunn explains how to use a generator safely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With an early start and what is supposed to be a busy 2018 hurricane season chances are you may be dragging out the portable generator when the lights go out. As convenient as they are to supplying temporary power they could also be dangerous and sometimes deadly.

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission there were more than 800 deaths due to carbon monoxide emissions from engine driven tools from 2004 to 2014. Eighty-one percent of those were from portable generators with 206 deaths directly related to use during power outages.

Injuries and deaths can be avoided if you take a little time and precautions when placing, setting up and using your portable generator.

Location, location, location. When positioning your generator for use the first rule is ventilation. Generators should be placed outside at least 5 feet away from doors, windows and vent openings with the exhaust side facing away from your home. Never use a generator in a garage, even with the door open.

Once the unit is in a safe place, now you can begin connecting extension cords and running small appliances, tvs and lights. When plugging in appliances, make sure they are plugged directly into the generator by use of a heavy duty outdoor-rated extension cord. Because of use in potentially wet locations all cords should be checked for cuts, breaks or tears. Make sure you are using a grounded cord and that the plug has all three prongs. If you must connect the generator to the house wiring to power appliances, have a qualified electrician install a properly rated transfer switch in accordance with all applicable state and local codes.

Refueling is another potentially dangerous task if not done properly. Avoid the temptation of filling on the go or while the unit is running. Turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling. This is also a good time to check an other important fluid the motor oil. Appliances should be turned off before shutting down or starting the generator.

And when it comes to fuel, make sure you are using proper containers.

Over the last two seasons my generator has made living without power much more comfortable. Because I am usually at work when the lights go out, each year I inspect the generator before use and I go over all of these safety precautions with Cyndi. We then go step by step, including starting the generator and running extension cords.

Before a tropical storm or hurricane even forms, make a plan, fill your gas tanks, gather your supplies and go through the drill of placing, starting and connecting your generator. It is my hope that mine and yours remain dusty and unused this season.

