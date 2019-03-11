Right Whale shows off in St. Augustine during fishing tournament

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A right whale put on a performance for some anglers this weekend at the "El Cheapo" fishing tournament in St. Augustine.

‎Michael Vitko‎ posted photos of a whale breaching out of the water about 4 miles offshore of St. Augustine

"While fishing the Largest Sheepshead Tournament in the World, "El Cheapo," we encountered a beautiful Right Whale sighting about 4 miles offshore of St. Augustine that was like no other. Made about 7 jumps and gave us a nice show!"

The El Cheapo Tournament XIX was held Saturday at Mayport with beautiful weather and calm seas. Almost 350 general anglers, 87 junior anglers, 77 lady anglers and 14 kayaks set out to catch the biggest sheepshead. 166 fish were weighed, which trends above average for the tournament..

2018 winner Alton Robey won with and 11.82lb fish making him one of only four anglers to have won this tournament twice, and only the second one to win back to back years. The previous champion to accomplish that feat was Jim Thomas in 2004 & 2005. Alton won a 2019 Carolina Skiff with a Suzuki engine and a Magic Tilt trailer

6 year old Robert Dunn from Valdosta, Georgia won the Junior Division with an 8.16lb fish, Vickie Nobles took the ladies division with an 8.8lb fish, and Rodney Agustin won the kayak division with a 6.96lb fish

