Rolling Stones and your Friday Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the wake of the later evening storms in Georgia Thursday evening, it has me rethinking the Rolling Stones forecast, we basically are still going to need "Gimmie Shelter" as I still can't find any "Satisfaction" from this evening's forecast models. They seem to still be "Tumbling Dice" on whether storms will pull a "Midnight Rambler" as they did in Georgia on Thursday night.

The models still just want to "Start me up" when it comes to afternoon and evening storms for Friday.

Skies will be threatening and be "Paint-ed (it) Black." Furthermore, lightning will be like "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and thunder will be "You Got Me Rocking."

Given that my bosses will all be there is like "Playing with Fire," it would be terrible to think that if the forecast doesn't hold, I would lose my job and that would have me "Miss You." Doubt I would even get "Dead Flowers" after my 27 years at WJXT. Basically it will be "Sad, Sad, Sad."

My wife will be there and she's hoping he will play "Monkey Man" but for me the best outcome would be "She's like a Rainbow" suggesting that all the storms are done as then sun comes out as the rains end.

Stones take the stage around 9 pm.

So, as all 50,000 of us "Spend The Night Together," or at least until we hear "Midnight Rambler," afternoon sizzling temperatures will be like "Honky Tonk Women." The atmosphere will respond and be like "You Got Me Rocking" as if there was a "Street Fighting Man" in the skies over Jacksonville. Now, "Before They Make Me Run" from these storms, lets pack a poncho just in case, then again "You Can't Always Get What You Want, but if you try sometime, you get what you need." and that's to hear the greatest Rock and Roll Band of all-time... The Rolling Stones.

Translating this into plain English, bring a poncho with you, or at least put one in your cart as the forecast has become more challenging by the possibility of later evening storms.

Thursday evening's storms were very active well past 8 pm, not a good indication to Friday's storms.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday, steamy start with a hazy morning as sunrise temperatures will start out around 75° with feel-like temperatures around 80° Sunshine will dominate through 2 p.m. when rapidly developing storms will take place. Most of these will be either side of I-95 and even area beaches may see storms. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s and feel-like highs around 1-2 p.m. will be above 102°.

There will be STORMS on Friday, we hope they wrap up early, on Thursday they were active through 10 p.m. Not a good thing.

Weekend outlook will be for drier, yet very warm afternoons. Highs will be around 95° and yes, the afternoon storms will be possible, but less than what we will see Friday.

Next week a tropical wave will interact with a dying cool front in Georgia and this could lead to a number of stormy afternoons. Especially for folks living in Georgia, where up to 4" may fall next week.

After Friday's expected storms, our weather should settle down a little this weekend.

