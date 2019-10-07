Rounds of heavy rain to move through metro Jacksonville all day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Strong high pressure to our north will slowly slide east today as another front moves west across the Bahamas and then over Florida and southeast Georgia tonight.

Showers with thunderstorms will increase over our coastal zones today. A coastal flood advisory was issued for several metro Jacksonville counties.

Two big areas of unsettled weather will continue to drench southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. North of I-10: Stretching from Baker county to Brunswick, including JIA, Fernandina, Folkston and the Golden Islands, locally heavy rain at times will continue through almost noon.

South of I-10: Showers and isolated storms will continue to develop through St. Johns, Putnam, Clay and Duval counties. Expect standing water along US1 and portions of I-95.

West of Hwy 301: Union, Bradford and Alachua counties, less coverage through noon, with showers and storms expected late for NE FL, as well as Charlton and Ware counties for SE GA.

A cold front will then push through Tuesday as an area of low pressure develops off the Carolina coast. Another strong high pressure will build in the wake of this front which will keep northeasterly wind with building seas through mid-week.

Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, some locally heavy, 80-90% for Northeast Florida, 50-70% across southeast Georgia. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind ENE 10-20 mph. Rain chances will build through the day and linger overnight tonight.

Tuesday: Onshore flow continues with scattered showers and isolated storms 50-60% across northeast Florida, 20-30% for southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s under cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for northeast Florida, upper 80s for inland Southeast Georgia. Wind NNE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Steady to strong onshore wind with elevated seas and surf will continue along with showers, storms through mid-week.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 82 - 60%

3 pm 83 - 80%

5 pm 82 - 80%

8 pm 77 - 40%

10 pm 76 - 40%



Sunset: 7:05 pm

