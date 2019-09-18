Safe Harbor Boys Home Redfish Roundup Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The weather will be windier than anglers prefer for this year's Safe Harbor Boys Home Redfish Roundup on Saturday, September 21st. The consistent onshore winds ahead of Saturday will also make for higher than normal high tides.

When the tournament begins Saturday morning, our temperatures will be inin the low 70s under clear skies. Winds at that time will be out of the east at 14 mph. There are no chances for rain on Saturday above 20%.

During fishing times, the winds will be out of the east between 12-17 mph. Temperatures will be not AS hot, topping out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Because of the onshore winds, expect a higher volume of water in the river and the creeks, and a higher than normal high tide. Tide predictions for the Sisters Creek location on Saturday include:

High at 2:02 a.m.

Low at 8:43 a.m.

High at 2:42 p.m.

Low at 9:34 p.m.

The onshore winds may skew the actual times from these predictions, typically the high winds driving more water into the mouth of the river will cause a late time for peak high water and a later tidal shift when moving from high tide to low tide.

Locations where you can access tailing reds during flood tides, particularly if sheltered from easterly winds would be the most productive.

