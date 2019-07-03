Safety reminders during a heat advisory

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With a heat advisory in effect, some are especially at risk and health officials have some advice to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Some people are more vulnerable to heat-related illness and hospitalizations, and that’s why they need to be extra careful. The elderly, infants and young children, those with chronic medical conditions, and those who work outside are among the most vulnerable.

For people who work outside, some of the best ways to protect yourself include:

Not waiting until you are thirsty to drink water

Try to schedule tasks for earlier or later in the day to avoid midday heat

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothes with a brimmed hat

Spend time in air-conditioning during breaks

Knowing what to look for in heat-related illnesses is also important. Symptoms for heat stroke include headache, dizziness and nausea, plus hot, red, dry or damp skin, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, and fainting.

Symptoms for heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin.

For parents, there are plenty of good reminders on how to protect your children as well. Keep as close an eye on them as possible when they’re outside in this kind of heat. Make sure they stay hydrated as well, also wearing light clothes, and plan for extra rest time, and time to cool off.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.