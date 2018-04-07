Saturday features warm temperatures, late day storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today temperatures will soar to the low 80s across Jacksonville ahead of an approaching front that will produce a line of storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures in our western zones, mainly near I-75, will only reach the mid 70s due to the prevalent amount of cloud cover. Those clouds will continue to push west to east ahead of the storms.

Expect showers to move into inland Southeast Georgia by mid-morning with increasing showers and thunderstorms spreading across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida this afternoon into early evening.

The cold front will move across the area tonight with the chance of showers ending from the northwest after midnight. Southwest winds today will become strong and gusty by afternoon, then behind the front winds will shift out of the northwest.

The main threats with this round of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are wind gusts over 60 mph, hail over 1" (quarter-sized) in diameter along with the chance for isolated rotation.

Sunday scattered showers will be possible across the far southern zones. Most of the area will find that clouds will decrease as temperatures move from the mid 50s to the 60s for highs. Meanwhile, the coast will remain cool, breezy and cloudy for most of the day. Monday and Tuesday both features rain chances and high temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.